Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $16,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BN. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.22 and a beta of 1.70. Brookfield Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

