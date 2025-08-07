Pinney & Scofield Inc. Acquires 1,029 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 154.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.62 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.05.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.