Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Pinney & Scofield Inc.

Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

