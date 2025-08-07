Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,053,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $64,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,339,000 after buying an additional 1,188,511 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,893,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,121,000 after buying an additional 577,114 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,856,000. Graver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Finally, AG Asset Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,267,000.

DFUS opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

