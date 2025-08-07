Pinney & Scofield Inc. Invests $29,000 in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,973,033,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $518,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $326,670,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $224,301,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $127,038,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of EXE opened at $101.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $123.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 589.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on Expand Energy from $142.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

