iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.5%

EEM opened at $49.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

