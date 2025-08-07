Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $124.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.46. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $125.64.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.