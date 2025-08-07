Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.6%

XOM stock opened at $106.56 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $454.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

