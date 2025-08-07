CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 1.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 49.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cfra Research raised shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.08.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

