iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after buying an additional 5,207,877 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,001,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,133,000 after purchasing an additional 786,127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after purchasing an additional 502,776 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,958.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after purchasing an additional 475,467 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $196.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average is $190.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

