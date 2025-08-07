Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

RFG stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $53.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

