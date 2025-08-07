68,388 Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Bought by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.3% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 220,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,771,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $91.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.62. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

