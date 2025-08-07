Elgethun Capital Management Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,411,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,188,736,000 after purchasing an additional 261,489 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,089,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,485,000 after buying an additional 93,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,549,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,744,000 after buying an additional 200,612 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,201,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,718,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,154,000 after buying an additional 173,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $268.65 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.62 and a 52-week high of $274.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.96 and a 200-day moving average of $257.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Baird R W raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

