RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT opened at $178.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.