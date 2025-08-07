Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF comprises 0.7% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

RSPG stock opened at $73.87 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

