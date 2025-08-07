One Degree Advisors Inc Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.5% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 188,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 44,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

