One Degree Advisors Inc Has $4.77 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

One Degree Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 293.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,296 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

