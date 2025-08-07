Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,734 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Curio Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 152,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 69,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

AVUV opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.09.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

