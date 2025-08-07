Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,942 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 151.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Jr. Spignesi sold 11,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $39,444.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 970,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,226. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 57,443 shares of company stock worth $195,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

