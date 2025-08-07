Costello Asset Management INC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 276 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,519.62. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.49, for a total transaction of $388,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,725.08. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,124 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $163.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

