Katherine Adkins Sells 1,329 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,000. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katherine Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 4th, Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $4,446,210.34.

On Monday, July 7th, Katherine Adkins sold 57,102 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $4,012,557.54.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.00, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Affirm by 634.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Affirm by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 468.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

