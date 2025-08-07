Costello Asset Management INC Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after buying an additional 1,126,783 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,135,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,795,000 after buying an additional 161,547 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 43,296.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after buying an additional 855,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 619,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,123,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.59.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.5%

Charter Communications stock opened at $262.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.76 and a twelve month high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,448.62. The trade was a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

