US Bancorp DE Sells 295 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,311.3% in the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 290,564 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 103,800.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $120.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

