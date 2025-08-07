Commerce Bank Has $539,000 Holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in IDEX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 480,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,500,000 after purchasing an additional 52,259 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $159.75 on Thursday. IDEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.36 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.88%.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.