Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 22,918 Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. CWM LLC grew its position in FOX by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in FOX by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of FOX stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.00%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

