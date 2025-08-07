JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $291.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $282.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $301.29. The company has a market capitalization of $809.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

