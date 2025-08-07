Shaunt Voskanian Sells 90,000 Shares of Figma Inc (NYSE:FIG) Stock

Figma Inc (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $2,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,681,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,994,576. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Figma Stock Up 14.3%
Figma stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. Figma Inc has a 1-year low of $76.65 and a 1-year high of $142.92.
Figma Company Profile
