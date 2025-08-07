Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $3,750,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.04, for a total value of $3,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,064,431.36. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $3,502,900.00.
- On Friday, May 30th, Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.18, for a total transaction of $3,251,800.00.
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Thomas Taira sold 20,878 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,263,400.00.
Carvana Stock Up 1.2%
NYSE CVNA opened at $354.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $413.33.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.65.
About Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
