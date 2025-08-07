Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $3,750,400.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.04, for a total value of $3,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,064,431.36. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $3,502,900.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.18, for a total transaction of $3,251,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Thomas Taira sold 20,878 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,263,400.00.

Carvana Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE CVNA opened at $354.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $413.33.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Carvana by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.