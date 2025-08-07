Scott Lish Sells 17,857 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $249,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 690,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,972. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 5th, Scott Lish sold 16,666 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $249,990.00.

On Friday, August 1st, Scott Lish sold 36,081 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $452,094.93.

On Thursday, July 10th, Scott Lish sold 3,982 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $47,784.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Scott Lish sold 22,727 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $251,587.89.

On Monday, May 19th, Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $719,875.00.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 1,657.19%. Alphatec’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 38,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 28.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

