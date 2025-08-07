Scott Lish Sells 17,857 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $249,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 690,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,972. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 5th, Scott Lish sold 16,666 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $249,990.00.
- On Friday, August 1st, Scott Lish sold 36,081 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $452,094.93.
- On Thursday, July 10th, Scott Lish sold 3,982 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $47,784.00.
- On Friday, June 13th, Scott Lish sold 22,727 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $251,587.89.
- On Monday, May 19th, Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $719,875.00.
Alphatec Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.
Institutional Trading of Alphatec
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 38,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 28.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
