8,822 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Purchased by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 161,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 89,859 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 79,133 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $69.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

