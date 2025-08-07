Geometric Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Geometric Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,793,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 2,774,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,736 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,686,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,999,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,372,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,195,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.58.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

