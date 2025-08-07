Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.75 Billion Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,712,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,748,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 242,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 46,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 129,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.