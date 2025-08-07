Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

BATS:EZU opened at $58.82 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $46.02 and a 1-year high of $61.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

