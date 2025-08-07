Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,073,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,597 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,053,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $60,881,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

SPGI opened at $562.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.33. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $566.13. The stock has a market cap of $171.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

