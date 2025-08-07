Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $940.13 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $940,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15,698.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 816,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,540,000 after acquiring an additional 810,840 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $47,114,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 627,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,166,000 after purchasing an additional 241,540 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,910,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,099,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,989,000 after buying an additional 189,430 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $154.05 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

