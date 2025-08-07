Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 394,157 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 394,157 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Uber Technologies worth $995,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $89.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

