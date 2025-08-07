Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) & Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) and Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Gas Services and Matrix Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 10 0 2.91 Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus target price of $40.6364, indicating a potential upside of 27.08%. Matrix Service has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.86%. Given Matrix Service’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than Kodiak Gas Services.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Kodiak Gas Services has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matrix Service has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Matrix Service”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services $1.27 billion 2.23 $49.90 million $0.53 60.33 Matrix Service $728.21 million 0.54 -$24.98 million ($0.81) -17.65

Kodiak Gas Services has higher revenue and earnings than Matrix Service. Matrix Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Gas Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and Matrix Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services 3.93% 8.49% 2.67% Matrix Service -3.04% -14.08% -4.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Matrix Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Matrix Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services beats Matrix Service on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions. The Utility and Power Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, and upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services. This segment also provides engineering, fabrication, and construction services for LNG utility peak shaving facilities; and construction and maintenance services to power generation facilities, including natural gas fired facilities. The Process and Industrial Facilities segment engages in the refining and processing of crude oil; fractionating and marketing of natural, gas and natural gas liquids; and offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, industrial cleaning services, and capital construction services. The Storage and Terminal Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground crude oil and refined product storage tanks and terminals; engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services related to cryogenic and other specialty tanks and terminals for LNG, NGLs, hydrogen, ammonia, propane, butane, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, and liquid petroleum; and provides plant work, truck and rail loading/offloading facilities, and marine structures, as well as storage tank and terminal maintenance and repair. This segment also manufactures and sells precision engineered specialty tank products, including geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Matrix Service Company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

