Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

