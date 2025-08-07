Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 10,738 Shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 126,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 119.34%.

First American Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

