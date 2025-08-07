Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,208,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 612,153 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 645,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 364,985 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 554,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,344,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

