Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,863,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,843,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,771,000 after acquiring an additional 915,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,573,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 879,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,074 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 396,214 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

