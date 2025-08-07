Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,749,000 after buying an additional 223,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho downgraded Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:ATO opened at $157.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.40. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $126.08 and a 52 week high of $167.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

