Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.76 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,371 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after purchasing an additional 798,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,229,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 564,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $113,900,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,276,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,290,000 after purchasing an additional 279,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

