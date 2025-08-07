Critical Survey: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and AON (NYSE:AON)

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Risk & Volatility
AON has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares AON and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AON
|15.54%
|50.91%
|7.00%
|Till Capital
|N/A
|-17.79%
|-17.59%
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AON
|$15.70 billion
|5.00
|$2.65 billion
|$11.94
|30.46
|Till Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|-$2.10 million
|($0.55)
|-3.31
AON has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
86.1% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of AON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AON and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AON
|1
|4
|8
|0
|2.54
|Till Capital
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
AON presently has a consensus price target of $409.2143, suggesting a potential upside of 12.51%. Given AON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AON is more favorable than Till Capital.
Summary
AON beats Till Capital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About AON
Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
About Till Capital
Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
