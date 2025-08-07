Critical Survey: Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF) and AON (NYSE:AON)

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

AON has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AON alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AON and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 15.54% 50.91% 7.00% Till Capital N/A -17.79% -17.59%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $15.70 billion 5.00 $2.65 billion $11.94 30.46 Till Capital N/A N/A -$2.10 million ($0.55) -3.31

This table compares AON and Till Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of AON shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AON and Till Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 1 4 8 0 2.54 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

AON presently has a consensus price target of $409.2143, suggesting a potential upside of 12.51%. Given AON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AON is more favorable than Till Capital.

Summary

AON beats Till Capital on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

(Get Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Till Capital

(Get Free Report)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.