Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.65 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45,787 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 398,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,596,000 after buying an additional 271,699 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

NYSE:PPG opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $111.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.68%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

