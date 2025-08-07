Financial Review: Grafiti (NASDAQ:DMN) versus Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Grafiti (NASDAQ:DMN – Get Free Report) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grafiti and Doximity”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Grafiti alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grafiti $386,085.00 0.78 -$45.95 million N/A N/A Doximity $570.40 million 19.12 $147.58 million $1.11 52.32

Profitability

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Grafiti.

This table compares Grafiti and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grafiti -874.43% -1,561.96% -160.38% Doximity 36.60% 21.75% 18.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Grafiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Grafiti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Doximity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Grafiti has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grafiti and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grafiti 0 0 0 0 0.00 Doximity 0 10 10 2 2.64

Doximity has a consensus target price of $65.2632, indicating a potential upside of 12.38%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Grafiti.

Summary

Doximity beats Grafiti on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grafiti

(Get Free Report)

Grafiti Holding is the holding company of Grafiti UK, which operates the Grafiti UK Business. Grafiti is a distributor in the UK and certain other European countries of data analytics and visualization software products referred to as “SAVES” primarily for scientists and engineers. Our products can be downloaded to a user’s desktop. These products help scientific research in the health and life sciences domain in the discovery of new drugs, in the study of the efficacy of established drugs and therapies, and in epidemic propagation research, among other applications. Engineers use our products for a multitude of applications which include, but are not limited to, conducting surface modelling analysis and curve fitting in order to design new engineering processes, studying signal attenuation and propagation in radio engineering. Potential automobile and motorcycle applications could include surface panel design for aerodynamics, aesthetic symmetry, and calculated asymmetry among others. We believe our regression analysis product could also be used for predicting vehicle sharing demand and pricing trends in various markets based on a wide range of variables. Grafiti Holding was incorporated on October 17, 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Grafiti UK was formed by the Parent on May 13, 2020 as a distribution arm for its SAVES products in the UK market and part of the European market. Grafiti UK’s strategy is to build a broader, long term customer base by increasing its sales of Grafiti UK’s product offerings which will include cloud and Macintosh compatible data analytics and statistical visualization software products. We believe this will enable the Grafiti UK Business to focus on generating more recurring revenues in the future. The address of our principal executive office is 268 Bath Road, Slough.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Grafiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.