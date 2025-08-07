Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $184.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.51.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

