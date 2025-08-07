Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Forge First Asset Management Inc.

Forge First Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,523 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,547 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.8% of Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Forge First Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 232,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $134,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,672,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period. Headwater Capital Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,454,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $17,291,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 330.8% during the 1st quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $771.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $479.80 and a twelve month high of $784.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 7.60%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 15,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.67, for a total value of $12,181,113.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $393,054.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,049.68. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,509 shares of company stock valued at $141,509,323 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $828.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $822.41.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

