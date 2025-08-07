Contrasting Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) & Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) and Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Roblox”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Entertainment $666.82 million 1.07 $50.73 million $0.39 68.97 Roblox $3.60 billion 24.05 -$935.38 million ($1.43) -93.90

Profitability

Golden Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Golden Entertainment and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Entertainment 1.72% 3.10% 1.39% Roblox -23.67% -372.96% -13.06%

Volatility & Risk

Golden Entertainment has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.5% of Golden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Roblox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Entertainment and Roblox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71 Roblox 1 4 19 0 2.75

Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.69%. Roblox has a consensus target price of $117.5909, suggesting a potential downside of 12.43%. Given Golden Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Entertainment is more favorable than Roblox.

Summary

Golden Entertainment beats Roblox on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

