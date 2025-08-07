Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,268 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 221.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CBOE opened at $248.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.09. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $251.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler set a $265.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

